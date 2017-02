City Clerk/Treasurer Ann Armstrong announced at the Feb. 13 city council meeting there was one application for hosting a food truck in each of three zones, but no applications for hosting on Main Street. Winners were William D. Reed (the Quilt Shop) for US 62; Travis Holloway for Center Street; and Galaxy LLC (Ree Slane) for Hwy. 23 South.

These hosts can now negotiate arrangements with food truck purveyors to set up operation on their sites. The next lottery will be in November.