Collette Bradt Jan. 17, 1929 – Dec. 25, 2016

Collette Bradt passed away on Christmas morning 2016 in the loving care of The Circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Collette was born January 17, 1929 in Denver, Colo., to Gail and Jewel Ireland. A true Colorado native daughter of a Colorado Attorney General, Collette Ireland was raised in Denver and attended The University of Colorado in Boulder, where she met her life partner for 67 years, Gordon Bradt, a veteran just returning from World War II. They were married in Denver on Jan. 28, 1950 and moved to Gordon’s hometown of Evanston, Ill. In Evanston and Wilmette, Collette and Gordon raised three children, Kristine, Terese and Andrew, while Gordon worked at Bell & Howell for 22 years.

In 1973, Gordon and Collette created Kinetico, Inc., where they began manufacturing Gordon’s kinetic sculpture designs. This led them to Busch, Arkansas in 1974, where they set up shop and built a new life for themselves manufacturing and marketing Gordon’s designs all over the world. Kinetico Studios remains active to this day.

In Busch and Eureka Springs, Collette pursued her lifelong talent as a watercolor and pastel artist. Her renditions of local buildings included the Eureka Springs Historical Museum and the Palace Hotel, paintings still featured today. She was active in the community, serving as President of the Inspiration Point Volunteer Fire Association in the early 1990s, and always involved in Carroll County Democratic politics. But in 2005, Collette and Gordon retired to a lakeside home in Prairie Creek, Ark., and Rogers became their new territory.

She never changed, from childhood to old age. Collette had personality, heart, spirit and spunk. She enjoyed and cherished her many friends and family, who often say, “I’ve never known anyone like her before!”

Collette was preceded in death by her father and mother and her brother, Roger Ireland. Collette is survived by her husband, Gordon Bradt, and their children, Kristine Kendrick, Terri Bradt and Andrew Bradt. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorials be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2016