Coal deception

Burning coal is not a climate solution

Burning coal creates carbon dioxide. These long-lasting emissions block the solar radiation from going back into space as infrared light, heating the planet.

Last week, “Coal addiction” said the Energy Policy Network, a fossil fuel lobbying group was given $250,000 from Wyoming taxpayers in 2020. Randy Eminger of Bella Vista, and the Arkansas Affordable Energy Association, the Arkansas branch of EPN, work to keep us burning coal.

Coal delusion

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon wants to keep coal tax revenues, “The problem is we have suggested that a 100% renewable portfolio is somehow going to address climate change. It will reduce the amount of carbon we release in the atmosphere domestically… but it doesn’t take carbon out of the atmosphere. It doesn’t address climate change and that we can do with coal,” he said.

Gordon is trying to deceive the Biden administration by claiming burning coal is a climate solution.

Gordon says carbon dioxide emissions captured from coal-fired plants can be transported in pipelines and sold to oil and gas drilling companies. He claims injecting carbon dioxide near shale oil wells will increase their productivity. His claims are false.

No one knows how to capture carbon, high-pressure gas pipelines leak from head to tail, and injecting carbon dioxide to increase fracking pressure is guaranteed to create earthquakes!

Carbon capture and storage is a waste of money. Anyone can pass gas, but once the deed is done there is no going back. Every attempt has failed, from the $8 billion Kemper fiasco to the $1 billion Texas Petra Nova debacle put on hold last year. Over the last three years, Petra Nova was barely operational.

Carbon capture from power plants is a scam. Everyone keeps trying, they know it is not going to work, but as long as they invest millions of dollars and hire the best firms, it looks like they are going to succeed. After all, coal is a deception, not a climate solution. The Department of Energy and the U.S. Congress are in the game, they grant millions of dollars and tax benefits to the coal plants. All to maintain the illusion of energy independence with “clean” coal and methane.

There is nothing clean about coal. Coal miners wash dust from the coal, creating toxic radioactive sludge which is kept in ponds that spill when the pond fails. There is no safe place to store the sludge.

Designed for combustion

Coal-fired power plants have been around for many years, designed to burn coal with minimal concern for emissions and pollution. After all, investors don’t have to pay for damages to the climate, the environment, or public health. Electricity generation is all about profits.

When you look at the SWEPCO Flint Creek plant the first thing you notice is the 540 ft. chimney stack and the exhaust gases at high velocity coming from coal combustion. The chimney draws the flow out and keeps the coal burning. It is a key design consideration. The height of the stack is designed to disperse the exhaust pollutants over a large area.

The exhaust gases produced at coal power plants are a mix of carbon dioxide, water vapor, nitrogen, and oxygen. The exhaust also contains toxic air pollutants including particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur oxides.

For example, here are the yearly emissions for the 1800-megawatt White Bluff Entergy plant: 11 million tons of carbon dioxide, 53 thousand tons of nitrous oxide, 39 tons of sulfur dioxide, and 581 lbs. of mercury. The total yearly emissions are equivalent to 2.16 million passenger vehicles.

Real solutions

Dr. James E. Hansen says we need to stop fossil fuel subsidies and put a significant price on carbon emissions. He says we need to reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere to get back to 350 parts per million. His message has not changed since 1988, but the urgency has increased. Please see “James Hansen on irreversible climate change, fee and dividend, and the fossil fuel industry,” on YouTube, and his website, Climate Science Awareness and Solutions.

Dr. Luis Contreras