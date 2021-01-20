Coal addiction

Today is the beginning of a new administration where equality, honesty, and courage will stop the threats to the nation and mitigate the climate emergency. Here is the true coal story.
The state of Wyoming uses taxpayer “donations” to pay a lobbying group dedicated to keeping the U.S. extracting, burning, and exporting coal. The Energy Policy Network (EPN), a 501-(c) (3) nonprofit corporation has been actively campaigning to keep power plants burning Wyoming coal in nine states, including Arkansas.
In September 2019, Wyoming’s Gov. Mark Gordon gave EPN a $250,000 deal. State officials say EPN has preserved $38.5 million in tax revenue a year by extending the lives of coal plants. “Extending the life of coal is a wise investment for Wyoming, and a wise investment for the globe,” Gordon said.
Union Pacific coal trains travel 1,000 miles from the Gillette, Wyoming. Powder River Basin to the SWEPCO Turk power plant three times a week. Turk burns 2.6 million tons of coal each year.
How do we convince Union Pacific, Wyoming, EPN, Koch Industries, and other dark money, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR) and other members of the U.S. Congress, insurrectionists, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), Ernest Moniz, and others, to stop burning coal? How much money would it take? What if we hire EPN to stop coal, or create a smarter group to counter EPN?
Distributed generation and storage
The grid provides dirty electricity, with captive ratepayers, eminent domain lawyers, and games utilities love to play.
We need to stop burning fossil fuels and wood pellets for energy. Distributed resilient microgrids with local generation and storage are a superior alternative to the 1900’s power grid.
We don’t need a Smart Grid with $250 Smart Meters. We need smart people, communities, and industries building solar and wind. Small nuclear modules can replace diesel generators for 24/7 service.
The current issue of Arkansas Living has a very scary story about ducks, California power outages, and new net metering rules. The Pacific Gas & Electric utility and the California Independent System Operator, and the premature decommissioning of nuclear plants are the real causes of power outages.
The Biden Administration, Arkansas Public Service Commission, Arkansas solar companies, and rural cooperatives are on our side to stop coal.
APSC Chairman Ted Thomas stopped a nefarious fossil fuel lobby group and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from taking over states’ power to decide how to manage net energy metering.
Solar Access Act
It took six years to create the 2019 Solar Access Act. The act is necessary to have distributed solar, net metering on a 1:1 kWh exchange is required. Without it, we have to burn coal.
Residential solar myths
Myth: solar customers increase the price of electricity. Fact: homemade solar energy has peak-hour value and is of higher quality than coal energy from the grid. Note, the grid power went out as I was writing this! My iPhone and laptop battery saved the day.
Myth: solar customers save on utility bills. Fact: the average $100 monthly utility bill does not justify spending over $15,000 on solar, plus maintenance and repairs. I lease a surge protector from my utility to protect my home.
Myth: solar customers get a free ride on the grid. Fact: the $15 connection fee plus the additional utility fuel and debt interest fees give utilities a low risk, high profit from captive users.
Myth: residential solar customers benefit from the 30 percent federal Investment Tax Credit. Fact, only those with taxable income benefit from declining credits, ending in 2023. The 30 percent import tariffs on solar equipment cancels out the benefit of the tax credit.
Clean energy advantages
The Clarksville Light and Water municipal utility provides clean solar power and fiber optic internet service at low prices. They are a good model for Arkansas.
California population density, wildfires, droughts, and floods are driving Tesla and other top companies to crowd Austin, Texas. Arkansas is a better destination if we can stop the Coal Cartel and promote distributed generation.
Energy ducks are not native to Arkansas
The Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Corp. (AECC) provide service to over 500,000 accounts and own Today’s Power a great solar company.
The previous AECC CEO wrote about the high cost of solar based on a system they purchased from a third party. Solar fans wrote opposing letters and about a year later he wrote “you will need sunglasses, the Sun is shinning.”
AECC power generation includes solar energy
http://arkansaslivingmagazine.com/article/the-cooperative-difference-ducking-out-of-the-duck-curve/
The Sun shines on the Natural State …
“The future is bright for the solar industry in Arkansas. The state’s advanced energy economy contributes $2.8 billion in economic output, according to the UALR Arkansas Economic Development Institute.
Advanced energy companies, including Arkansas Advanced Energy Association (AAEA) members, employ a workforce of 25,000 Arkansans and counting.”
https://talkbusiness.net/2020/12/solar-power-is-just-warming-up/
The Solar Access Act has created hundreds of solar jobs and many utility-solar projects
“The Solar Access Act, has spurred further adoption of renewable and advanced energy solutions, state energy experts say, particularly with a wave of cities, counties and school districts seeking to deploy solar and energy-efficient technologies.”
https://talkbusiness.net/2020/02/solar-access-act-spurs-new-renewable-energy-projects-statewide/
Net Energy Metering is defined as the exchange of kWh — it is all about electric energy flowing in both directions.
Older meters run backwards, and new models display the kWh pushed to the grid and coming from the grid,
Details of the Arkansas 2019 Solar Access Act are below — utility lawyers made a killing, but Entergy, SWEPCO and other regulated utilities have the right to charge ratepayers for all their expenses.
That explains some fees that show up in your bill. “The only industry that profits by spending money,” if you visit their offices you will see what you are paying for.
https://talkbusiness.net/2020/02/solar-access-act-spurs-new-renewable-energy-projects-statewide/
There are several sources for the Wyoming dark money … here is one
“Wyoming is using dark money to help keep coal plants in other states open”
October 28, 2020
https://www.gpb.org/news/2020/10/28/wyoming-using-dark-money-help-keep-coal-plants-in-other-states-open
Correction: Energy Policy Network (EPN) is a 501-(c4) nonprofit corporation. It has one member only, and he lives in Bellavista, AR
There are many details that will be out next week in the 2nd part of the Coal Addiction.
Not all is new but all is nasty and upsetting. Joe and Kamala are the new sheriffs, the truth will be out