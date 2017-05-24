Clinic opening at Holiday Island

Holiday Island has been without a healthcare provider since Mercy Clinic closed earlier this year, but Boston Mountain Rural Health Clinic is opening May 30 in the same space, leased from developer Tom Dees.

“We need medical services in this area,” Dees said. “There are several thousand people who live in Holiday Island and in our market area, a population of 30,000 to 40,000. We need medical services as we grow, like any town. It is difficult to get medical services in rural areas, so this is going to be a great asset for us. Boston Mountain has a good, sound history.”

It will be the 11th clinic for Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center serving medically underserved populations and offering a sliding fee scale based on the ability of patients to pay. They accept Medicare and Medicaid patients, and can help those who qualify for assistance in purchasing medications.

“I think it is perfect fit for us,” Dees said. “This is needed very badly. They will serve anybody who comes in, not just people from Holiday Island.”

Representatives from Boston Mountain, an affiliate of Baptist Health, were warmly received by about 50 members of the Holiday Island Rotary Club on May 19, who came to learn more about the new facility. Neil “Trey” Wilkins, marketing coordinator for Boston Mountain, said support has flooded in for opening the clinic.

“We can’t wait to get those doors open,” Wilkins said. “One of the best things about Boston Mountain is no one is turned away due to lack of funds. We have sliding scale fees.”

Nurse Practitioner Carol Piatkowski, who has 36 years of experience, said patients would be seen for everything from short-term illnesses and injuries to chronic diseases. Patients will be helped with medication management, and given advice on wellness. She said she focuses on what she calls “health maximization.”

“Everyone is so unique, and I like to help people come up with what works for them so they are motivated to do their best,” Piatkowski said. “I tell people, ‘Don’t go on a diet.’ Just focus on eating better and go from there. Explore what works for you regarding exercise. Wellness is a process.”

Piatkowski said they will also provide referrals to specialists, and are careful to pick not only ones who provide excellent care, but who accept the type of insurance held by the patients. Boston Mountain also has a 24-hour emergency care provider available by telephone.

Few primary care doctors in the area are accepting new patients, so having a doctor in Holiday Island accepting new patients is a plus. The center will also see patients who have primary care doctors elsewhere.

“You can transfer your primary care physician, or you can just have records sent from your provider to our clinic,” Wilkins said. “It doesn’t matter if we haven’t seen you before. If you need care, we will see you. We’re here for everybody. We are neighbors taking care of neighbors. I’m proud to be in an organization like this.” Piatkowski said that the center would see people who might be visiting from other areas, such as grandchildren or friends.

Another service is certified diabetes education counseling. Piatkowski said a nurse diabetes specialist would teach people how to cook tasty, low-carb food and how to deal with chronic disease.

Some Boston Mountain Health Care Clinics also provide dental services, and Wilkins said they hope to do that in Holiday Island in the future. He said they make their own dentures, which cuts down on costs and time.

The health center at 1 Park Drive will be providing healthcare services with Piatkowski from Mondays through Thursdays from 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. and from 7:45 to 11:45 on Fridays. Dr. Ben De Miranda, M.D., will see patients Wednesdays from 7:45 to 5:15 p.m.

Boston Mountain will hold a free grill-out at Holiday Island in front of the clinic on Thursday, June 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. They will be serving hotdogs, hamburger and drinks.