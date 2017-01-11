By Nicky Boyette – Alderman Kristi Kendrick told council at the Jan. 9 meeting she had read through the Clean City Ordinance and found areas that need to be reconsidered. Her suggestion was to set up a committee to take a new look at the ordinance.

Following her remarks, a committee was quickly formed which included Kendrick, City Development Coordinator Glenna Booth, Building Inspector Bobby Ray, alderman and champion of the Clean City Ordinance David Mitchell, and Planning commissioner Melissa Greene.