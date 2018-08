Eureka Springs School of the Arts will host another Studio Stroll on Thursday, Aug. 9 with three open studios and workshops from 4 – 5:30 p.m. See art action every week through November with a Studio Stroll to view student work, meet instructors and see demonstrations of artistic techniques. Visit www.essa-art.org or call (479) 253-5384 for more information.

