Classified Materials

PUBLIC NOTICE

Be it resolved: The Democratic Party of Carroll County, Arkansas, requests that Governor Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, and all six Republican members of our Arkansas US Congressional delegation push for comprehensive immigration reform that includes protections for these 800,000 young people — 10,000 of which live in Arkansas, and as many as 1,000 may live in Carroll County.

Those that are directly affected by the Executive Action by Mr. Trump phasing out of DACA, the young who were brought to this country by their parents, sometimes even as infants, these Dreamers who are Americans in their hearts, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper. They may not know a country besides the United States. They may not even know a language besides English. They often have no idea they’re undocumented until they apply for a job, or college, or a driver’s license.

We stand with the statements by President Obama and the Democratic Party of Arkansas concerning the un-necessary action taken by Mr. Trump but encourage legislative action to provide a pathway to citizenship for those under the DACA program and a legalization pathway for the over 11 million undocumented people currently in these United States.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

FLORA ROJA COMMUNITY ACUPUNCTURE & APOTHECARY – Carrying over 300 organic herbs, teas and spices. Large selection of supplies for all your DIY natural health, home and body care needs. Open Monday-Saturday 11-6, 119 Wall Street. (479) 253-4968. www.florarojaacupuncture.com

Simplicity Counseling “It’s your time.” A mental/emotional health therapy approach clients describe as deeper and more effective than any they’ve ever had, often life-changing. Depression, Anxiety, Self-Worth, Trauma, Grief, Codependency, Anger, Moods, Adjustment & Relationships. Call a licensed (LCSW) respectful, Professional (479) 244-5181, a unique therapist in Eureka Springs since 2008 who will be delighted to hear from you.

EUREKA SPRINGS FARMERS’ MARKET now at Eureka Springs Community Center – Open Tuesday, Thursdays & Saturday, 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Vegetables and fruits, cheese, meat, eggs, baked goods. Come for the food, music and to be with your friends. Catch us on Facebook. Accepting applications for Saturday vendors.

Ivan’s Art Bread

Organic Sourdough,

Long Short, Euro Rye,

and Breakfast breads

Ivan of the Ozarks

Grills the Market every Tuesday Early

Bread day is Thursday

Eureka Spring Farmers’ Market 8-1

Special requests call Ivan

(479) 244-7112

It’s A Mystery BookStore – the gently-used book store featuring vintage, modern & classic reads on the Berryville Sq. www.itsmystery.net.

White St. Farmers’ Market – open Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon at Ermilio’s. Local veggies, eggs, baked goods, flowers, and plants. Enjoy coffee and food at neighboring Oscar’s Cafe. Green, straight, long-handled dipper gourds $3 each – One time price this Saturday only! (Won’t see this price again.) See Mark at the White St. Market, Saturday Morning, 9-12.

ErrandMe

Local Delivery Service

Forget something? Need medicine picked up? Short on time?

Picking up things you need at a great price and a fast speed!

(479) 981-1652

PERSONALS

Dear daughter,

The two C’s dropped off a huge load last weekend. Kept K busy all day Sat. M & P packing for a trip. The two C’s, S and D should be here with another load Wed.

PJP – I start a project, get called away for something else, answer the phone only to have to start another project. They just keep piling up, aughhh! Making plans for the big party! Sounds like I will have a large load to bring. Will be making a trip to MS first.Hope we don’t run into a big storm.

ANTIQUES

WONDERLAND ANTIQUES buys/sells antiques, primitives, unique vintage items. Open 10–5. Closed Tuesday & Wednesday. Hwy. 62 east of Eureka 3 miles. (479) 244-0943

YARD/GARAGE SALE

Not your ordinary sale! Old phone booth, pinball machine, old and new furniture. In Shell Knob, MO on Friday, Sept. 15 & Saturday, Sept. 16 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Just off Hwy. 39 behind the Plaza

Huge multi-family yard sale. 8 Cross St., Eureka Springs Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16–17, 8 a.m. Dining room table w/6 chairs, china hutch, bedroom dressers, book shelf, 6 wooden dining room chairs w/2 bar stools, men’s scuba diving gear complete with 2 tanks and wetsuit with many extras, women’s BCD new in box, name brand men and women’s clothing. New incline table. Art, jewelry, collectibles & much more.

ALL THAT JAZZ

antiques, collectibles, DIY.

Cash & Carry. PayPal.me optional.

Sept. 14-15, (Thursday & Friday), 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Corner of Wild Turkey and Stateline, Holiday Island. Includes tools, DIY art supplies, personal library.

FOR SALE

2009 Suzuki Gladius SFV 650 V Twin – Mileage – 18,463 (6/28/17). Blue and white. Cover included. Kelley Blue Book $3,700. (512) 426-9979

2004 Nissan Altima – 3.5L-V6, 4 door, silver with black interior, factory upgrade packages, 178K miles, new tires, clean, title, needs ignition coil. $1,500 o.b.o. (479) 244-7065

HELP WANTED

Now hiring prep and line cooks. Apply in person at Pied Piper/Cathouse, 82 Armstrong.

Now accepting applications for friendly, experienced hostess and servers. Also experienced line cook. Please apply in person at Rockin’ Pig Saloon, (479) 363-6248 for directions.

FULL TIME HOUSEKEEPING POSITION – Apply at Bavarian Inn Hotel, 8 a.m.-9 pm.

LOCAL FLAVOR CAFé and AQUARIUS TAQUERIA is accepting applications for all positions for immediate work. Great opportunities for hardworking people. Drop off résumé at Local Flavor between 2-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, 71 S. Main.

Part-time breakfast prep/housekeeper – $11+ per hour. Must have phone, references, reliable transportation. (479) 253-8035

The Crescent & Basin Park Hotels are now hiring

We expect a busy fall with business remaining strong into December. Bellman, PM Desk Clerk, Bartender, Sky Bar Server, Food Runner, Tour Guides, Housekeeper, Laundry. Individuals of good character may apply in person.

CAPC Now Hiring -Part time/on call Event Staff at the Auditorium.

The AUD is now accepting applications for the following positions: Ushers, Ticket Takers, Door Guards, Security, Concessions, Housekeeping, Stage Hands. The work is on call/part time as needed. No guarantee of a minimum work schedule. For application form and more information, please visit www.TheAud.Org or call (479) 253-7333.

WORK FOR RENT

Live-in property manager – Exchange work for rent. Excellent with people. Food prep, light gardening, laundry, etc. Mature, responsible and drug free. References required. (479) 253-8780

REAL ESTATE

COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS FOR SALE

Two commercial buildings on Berryville Sq. 9,990 sq. ft. 5 apartments, 3 commercial spaces. Call (870) 480-6374 for details.

HOMES FOR SALE

REDUCED PRICE!

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT EUREKA SPRINGS AREA HOME FOR SALE. Three bedrooms, den, awesome kitchen, vaulted great room, 3rd floor vaulted master bed and bathroom suite. Lots of windows, French doors, deck space, garage space. Two Jacuzzis. Huge step-out partially finished basement. On 15 wooded acres. Photos and more info. at www.eurekaspringshouse.wordpress.com. (479) 981-0382.

Beautiful Downtown Views! (First house sold, 1 more available!) New construction. Total stone cottage, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,500 sq. ft. Low maintenance, custom details. OPEN HOUSE 7 days a week. Salesman on duty. FSBO #24120390 (20 Corley Loop), Dave (479) 253-2383 or (479) 304-0041.

By owner: 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 1.3 acres, attached garage, granite countertops, oak cabinets, engineered wood floors, workshop, fireplace on quiet cul-de-sac, in East Eureka Springs. $205,000. (479) 244-5115

RESTAURANT FOR SALE

REDUCED PRICE! Restaurant (Autumn Breeze) for sale on 4.25 acres. Spacious dining room seats approximately 70. Every table has a lovely woodland view. Large kitchen, wine cellar, lots of room to expand or add on including basement area, usable attic room. Lots of highway frontage, less than 10 minute drive from downtown and Hwy. 62 hotels/businesses. (479) 981-0382

RENTAL PROPERTIES

APARTMENTS FOR RENT

Upstairs apartment – 1 bedroom, 1 bath, includes dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, washer & dryer. Sits on six acres in the country. $500/mo. + $500/deposit. (479) 244-6526

One bedroom flat downtown Eureka – All utilities paid including cable and Wi/Fi. One parking spot. Hardwood floors, yard. $815 for one person, $865 for two. First/last and references required. Flexible cleaning deposit. (479) 981-1955

COMMERCIAL FOR LEASE

Creekside café on North Main Street. Beautiful location with views of the creek. First months rent plus deposit. All utilities paid except electric. (479) 981-9811

Retail space on North Main Street. Updated with view of the creek. First months rent plus deposit. All utilities paid except electric. (479) 981-9811

HOMES FOR RENT

STUDIO, UTILITIES INCLUDED, downtown Eureka, parking, patio, no smoking/pets. $900. (479) 981-2507. Available Sept. 1.

Large 4-bedroom, two bath house for rent. Ten minutes from downtown Eureka, on 15 wooded acres. Custom kitchen, two Jacuzzis, walk-in shower/sauna. Large, partially covered deck. $1,300/mo. + utilities. (479) 981-0382 after 10 a.m.

ONE BEDROOM, 1 1/2 bath, cozy, furnished cottage on 10 acres. Near Beaver Dam. $695/mo. includes utilities and washer/dryer. References. First/last/deposit. (479) 981-2777

MOBILE HOME FOR RENT

Mobile home for rent – 2 bedroom, 2 bath, includes refrigerator, stove, washer & dryer, water. Sits on six acres. $500/mo., $500/deposit. (479) 244-6526

SERVICE DIRECTORY

MAINTENANCE/LANDSCAPE/HOME

TOM HEARST PROFESSIONAL PAINTING AND CARPENTRY Painting & Wood Finishing, Trim & Repair Carpentry, Drywall Repair & Texturing, Pressure Washing (479) 244-7096

FANNING’S TREE SERVICE Bucket truck with 65 ft. reach. Professional trimming, stump grinding, topping, removal, chipper. Free estimates. Licensed. Insured. (870) 423-6780, (870) 423-8305

CHIMNEY WORKS Complete chimney services: sweeps, repairs, relining and installation. Call Bob Messer (479) 253-2284

TREE WORKS Skilled tree care: trimming, deadwooding and removals. Conscientious, professional arborist and sawmiller. Bob Messer (479) 253-2284

Performance Plumbing – Free estimates, bonded, insured, Master Plumber lic. MP6242. All plumbing services, water heater specialist, background checked and drug free. Cell (479) 244-5335. “When you call us you will talk to a licensed plumber not a machine.”

Turner Painting and Furniture Restoration offering all types of painting, staining, furniture restoration and all types of clean up. Call for more information. (870) 423-5674

SENIOR SOLUTIONS

SENIOR SOLUTIONS GERIATRIC CARE MANAGEMENT – Licensed social workers guiding families in the care needs of loved ones. Assistance with Medicare enrollment. Piper Allen (479) 981-1856, Susan Hopkins (479) 253-9381. www.seniorsolutionsar.com

UPHOLSTERY

UPHOLSTERY–RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, CUSTOM BUILT. Furniture repair, antiques, boats, caning. Fabrics & Foam. Free Estimates. No job too small. Call Aaron (479) 212-2875 or abunyar@sbcglobal.net