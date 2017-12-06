City should benefit

Editor,

Are the 30 tents that are going to bring 1000 people going to pay the city sales tax like all the shops do? The 1000 people get to use the city’s water, sewer, and beauty for free! My dad always says, “Do the math.” OK! I hear you yelling already. Maybe the 1000 people will spend some money in the shops, I think people who have been in business for 30 years ought to know!

Diane Fischer

Hamilton, MI

Visitor to ES for 35 years