City house cleaning

Council approved three resolutions on Monday allowing the city to get rid of outdated equipment. Res. 733 authorizes Mayor Butch Berry to donate outdated and surplus Fire Department equipment to the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Res. 734 authorized donation of a 2006 Dodge Durango belonging to the Police Department to the Northwest Technical Institute. The value of the vehicle is $500 for scrap metal. Berry said students at the Institute regularly perform work for the city at no charge except the cost of parts, and students would disassemble the vehicle and try to fix it.

Res. 735 authorized the sale by auction of five vehicles from ESPD and ESFD.

Vote was unanimous to approve all three resolutions.