City candidates who have filed for elective office

Eureka Springs
Mayor Robert “Butch” Berry, Theodore Cottingham, Mike Seals
City Attorney Tim Weaver
City Clerk/Treas Ann Armstrong
Aldermen
Ward I Pos. 1 Michele Schneider
Ward 1 Pos. 2 Caitlin Branaman, Susan Harman, Tracy Johnson
Ward 2 Pos. 1 James DeVito, Melissa Greene, Sarah Mayes
Ward 2 Pos. 2 Bob Thomas
Ward 3 Pos. 1 Joyce Knowles, Terry McClung
Ward 3 Pos. 2 Eric Knowles, Harold Meyer
Berryville
Mayor Tim McKinney
City Attorney Clint Scheel
City Clerk Leonda Davis
Aldermen Cindy George, Linda Riddlesperger, Max Nichols, Jason Williams all unopposed
Green Forest
Mayor Jerry Carlton, Nestor Rivers
Clerk Recorder Melea Fry
City Council
Ward 1 Pos. 1 Willa Kerby
Ward 1 Pos. 2 Joyce Varner Kolb, Jorge Diaz
Ward 2 Pos. 1 Carroll Smith
Ward 2 Pos. 2 Marvin Emmons, Renee Gonzalez, Pamela Norton
Oak Grove
Mayor Dwane Malotte
Recorder/Treas. Rhonda Brantner
City Council Gary Gray, Jacqueline Powers, Eugene Reynolds
Names for county offices will be released August 24. Deadline to register for the Nov. 6 election is Oct. 8. Early voting for the General Election begins Monday, Oct. 22 and ends Monday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Polls will be open for the Nov. 6 General Election from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.