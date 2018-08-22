City candidates who have filed for elective office

591

Eureka Springs

Mayor   Robert “Butch” Berry, Theodore Cottingham, Mike Seals

City Attorney     Tim Weaver

City Clerk/Treas Ann Armstrong

Aldermen

Ward I Pos. 1     Michele Schneider

Ward 1 Pos. 2    Caitlin Branaman, Susan Harman, Tracy Johnson

Ward 2 Pos. 1    James DeVito, Melissa Greene, Sarah Mayes

Ward 2 Pos. 2    Bob Thomas

Ward 3 Pos. 1    Joyce Knowles, Terry McClung

Ward 3 Pos. 2    Eric Knowles, Harold Meyer

Berryville

Mayor               Tim McKinney

City Attorney     Clint Scheel

City Clerk          Leonda Davis

Aldermen           Cindy George, Linda Riddlesperger, Max Nichols, Jason Williams all unopposed

Green Forest

Mayor               Jerry Carlton, Nestor Rivers

Clerk Recorder    Melea Fry

City Council

Ward 1 Pos. 1    Willa Kerby

Ward 1 Pos. 2    Joyce Varner Kolb, Jorge Diaz

Ward 2 Pos. 1    Carroll Smith

Ward 2 Pos. 2    Marvin Emmons, Renee Gonzalez, Pamela Norton

Oak Grove

Mayor               Dwane Malotte

Recorder/Treas.   Rhonda Brantner

City Council      Gary Gray, Jacqueline Powers, Eugene Reynolds

Names for county offices will be released August 24. Deadline to register for the Nov. 6 election is Oct. 8. Early voting for the General Election begins Monday, Oct. 22 and ends Monday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Polls will be open for the Nov. 6 General Election from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Leave a Comment