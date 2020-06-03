City budget pruned

Finance Director Lonnie Clark released the amended budget approved by council May 25. After receiving the first quarter earnings, council approved cutting the remaining budget by 35 percent for the last three quarters. This budget cut indicates a 27 percent anticipated annual revenue loss in sales tax from the original $750,000 to $545,715.

The annual sales tax earnings projection for the Parks Commission was cut the same 27 percent from $435,000 to $316,335, as well as other revenue sources such as the Ambulance Service revenue from $412,000 to $300,534. Water and wastewater sales revenue is anticipated at a slightly greater annual loss of 28 percent combined from $2,162,200 to $1,542,020.

The amended and approved annual revenue projections leads to matching expense cuts among the departments. This effort is executed by Mayor Butch Berry who works with department heads in private meetings to produce his best version of a well-rounded city budget, the result produced in the amended budget report attainable by the public from the Finance Director.

The Police Dept. budget has an overall annual expense cut of 15 percent, the Animal Control portion was drastically cut. After council’s discussions to keep the animal control officer and animal services healthy during the pandemic, the amended budget cuts that barebones budget by almost 70 percent from $22,000 to $6,800.

ESPD overtime budget remains virtually uncut with only a one percent reduction from $27,973 to $27,698.

Fire & EMS annual budget was cut by 18 percent, but overtime is relatively secure with a 14 percent cut from $110,382 to $95,382.

Other budget cuts are Streets, 26 percent; Mayor’s office, 25 percent; Finance Dept. 28 percent, and Building Dept., 32 percent.