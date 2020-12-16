City asked to re-commit to non-discrimination

In closing remarks Monday’s council meeting, alderman Bob Thomas advocated for the protection of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and encouraged the 2021 council to take a stand against sexual orientation and gender identification discrimination.

“I’d just like to point out that Mickey [Schneider] and I were the only ones here that voted Yes on ordinance #2223,” Thomas said, “and there will be a new council in January, and I would really like the new council just to take a vote on reaffirmation and commitment to nondiscrimination here in the city since we have lost some of our representation.

“I think it would be a good thing for the citizens if the new council at the first meeting would reaffirm the city’s commitment to nondiscrimination.”

Schneider agreed and hoped it would be placed on a January agenda. Before those remarks were completed Harman interrupted and motioned to adjourn.

It was said that the next meeting scheduled for Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. will most likely be cancelled for lack of agenda items.