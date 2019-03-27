Citizens have their say

The first public comment at Monday’s council meeting came from Bob Jasinski of Angel at Rose Hall Bed and Breakfast, who inquired about the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 23 and US 62. Jasinski also commented on the Planning Commission’s authority of Conditional Use Permits and recommended that Eureka Springs adopt Fayetteville’s ordinance for revocation of a CUP “which has a more humane process.”

The second public comment came from Dr. Dan Bell who is building eight houses at ECHO Village for people in need of a boost. Dr. Bell requested that council consider reducing the one-time water connection fees for the village. The original invoice totaled $8,800, and council had not put this item on the agenda, but by the end of the meeting aldermen agreed to reduce the sewer connection fee by $2,100 for a new total of $6,700.

The third public comment came from Gwen Bennett in the form of a letter read by alderman Bob Thomas. Bennett discouraged council from reducing the number of Planning Commissioners from seven to five. “More varied opinions make these decisions more fair,” she wrote.

The fourth and final public comment came from Dr. John Speed, owner of Hidden Springs Bed & Breakfast, in the form of a letter ready by alderman Mickey Schneider. Speed said he received a letter from Chair Ann Tandy-Sallee of the Planning Commission who instructed him to complete an affidavit to certify he lives on the property of the B&B.

Speed said he will not be signing this due to observing “the ways in which this city haphazardly enforces code, randomly targets code violators, and oddly also targets business owners who are trying to do little more than succeed in their ventures while trying to better Eureka Springs.”

Council deferred the agenda item to reduce the number of members of the Planning Commission to give time to clarify that Planning still wants this. Aldermen also deferred the agenda item voting for Ord. 2275, revoking Ord. 2179 in its third and final reading regarding Planning Commission membership.

Council unanimously approved a resolution for Police General Fund Capital for $25,000 that was budgeted, but not appropriated, for the purchase of six body cameras and associated equipment for the Eureka Springs Police Department. Alderman Susan Harman spoke twice to Mayor Butch Berry about the importance of a city official working outside the department to have access to the camera server for dual control risk management.

The next council meeting is Monday, April 8, at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium