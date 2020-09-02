Citizens for all seasons

Editor,

When Covid-19 caused the closure of businesses in Eureka Springs, Kai and Una Grace stepped up and created the Eureka Springs Community Support group.

They started with their own finances, money from local individuals and businesses, and worked with other organizations to make sure those in need had their rent, utilities, food, and medication covered.

They personally paid for rents, foods and other expenses that were needed. They help pay for clothing and other needs for those in Eureka Springs affected by Covid-19.

These two are who and what it means to be a Eurekan. Many people still have a roof over their head, utilities and food because of them.

Jay Wilks