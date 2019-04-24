Citizen wonders ‘what’s the problem with Eureka?’

Directly after Monday’s workshop, city council held a regular meeting starting with the unanimous ratification of Debbie Reay to the City Advertising and Promotion Commission. She is co-owner of The Woods Cabins at 50 Wall Street. Also unanimously approved were the re-appointments of Draxie Rogers and Steven Foster to the Parks & Recreation Commission.

Public Comments led off with residents Ferguson Stewart notifying council of the Chamber of Commerce Tourism Trade Show this week, and encouraging the community to visit a new business in town on US 62, the Turtle Back Ridge Family Fun Park at 3173 E. Van Buren, where the Fun Spot used to be. Stewart wants to help that business get started saying, “we need to, as a community, come together, invite them in and thank them for coming.” More information on this business can be found at www.turtlebackpark.com.

Bob Jasinski then spoke, asking council why they were not pursuing more mural and citywide wall art. He said Eureka’s signage is quickly fading away, stating “I don’t know what the problem is with Eureka.”

The Americans with Disabilities Act was the next topic reflected upon by Jasinski, who said that all lodging businesses in the city should have ADA compliant sidewalks. He also discouraged council from eliminating the reading of citizens’ letters sent to council who were not in attendance stating, “I believe that is a possibility of a lawsuit.”