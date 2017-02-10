Cinda Lea Rowe Feb. 20, 1962 – Feb. 9, 2017

Cinda Lea Rowe of Eureka Springs, Ark., Rock House Community was born Feb. 20, 1962 in Berryville, Ark., daughter of George Edward and Janice Pearl (Sisco) Clark. She departed this life Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Fayetteville, Ark., at age 54.

Cinda loved spending time with her family, friends and others in the community.

On Dec. 17, 2011 she was united in marriage with Jerald Rowe who survives her of the home. She is also survived by her daughter, Lindsey Pearl Clark of Peabody, Mass.; mother, Janice Clark of Rock House, Ark.; three brothers, Jeff Clark, James Clark and Aaron Clark and wife, Linda, of Rock House, Ark.; twin sister, Linda Capper and husband, Roger, of Springdale, Ark.; niece and nephew, Hannah and Jacob Capper of Springdale, Ark.; several aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, George Clark; brother, Michael Clark and nephew, Levi Capper.

Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 at the Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel, Berryville, Ark.. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel with Brother James Kelley officiating. Interment will follow at the Rock House Cemetery in Madison County under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. Memorial donations may be made to the Rock House Cemetery c/o Jimmy Clark, 1381 CR 509, Eureka Springs, Ark. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2017