Christy A. Davis Feb. 16, 1955 – Jan. 24, 2017

Christy A. Davis, 61, of Eureka Springs, Ark., passed away Jan. 24, 2017, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark. She was born in St. Louis, Mo., but called Eureka Springs her home.

Christy brought joy to the community with her love of art, eye for design, and desire to collect gorgeous antiques. She shared her passion in her quaint little shop, Antique Affaire, on Center Street in the heart of Eureka Springs.

Her energy and compassion for people was contagious! She spent the last eight years sharing her heart with Steven “Doc” Goss.

In addition, to running her shop, one may have crossed paths with Christy as she served up some local favorites at Caribé! The part time position aligned her with KJ Zumwalt, who was not only her boss, but her soul sister and lifelong friend!

The love, relationships, and lives that Christy Davis touched cannot be encompassed in just one small obituary. Therefore, her Eureka Family is inviting the community to gather Thursday, Feb. 16 starting at 5 p.m., at Caribé Restaurant for a Celebration of Life! This is Christy’s actual birthday, so cupcakes and sweets will be served. Come and share your stories, hugs, and love for our beautiful friend.

Christy is survived by her mother, Delores Bouffard, St. Louis, Mo.; sister Cathy Derrick of Indiana; and son Jason Clark of Palm Bay, Fla.