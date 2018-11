Saturday, Nov. 17 join Cup of Love Ministry Chili Cook Off with set up from 10 – 11 a.m. and tasting and judging from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. All are free to enter their chili and win prizes. Cost is $5 each to taste and judge the hot meals. Sign up at A Cup of Love Ministry or call (479) 363-4529. The event is a fundraiser for down payment on the building.

