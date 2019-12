Young children and their families are invited to a Gingerbread Man Holiday Party at the Carnegie Public Library on Friday, Dec. 13 at 6pm. Games, snacks, a craft & a gingerbread man chase through the book stacks followed by a reading of Jan Brett’s Gingerbread Baby are all part of the fun on this one magical night at the library. This event is free to the public. For more information please call 253-8754 or email info@eurekalibrary.org.

