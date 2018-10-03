Charles “Norman” Adamson

I feel blessed to have known Norman; he was a dear friend and mentor. Norman was always there to lend an ear, me being the talker, Norman the listener.

He was a man of few words. Sometimes it would be a few days gone by and I’d have that moment, oh! That’s where you were going with that.

He had a quick wit and keen sense of humor.

Norman had a very small carbon footprint in life, but left a great print on our hearts. He saw mankind as a bunch of overachievers.

Norman’s passing has rekindled so many early memories of Eureka Springs.

Kelly Buck introduced us in the early ‘80s and we embarked on an adventure of cold beer, tequila, magic mushrooms, philosophy and a side order of work.

In the 36 years I knew Norman he never drove, outside of once when we closed the Yacht Club and he thought it might be best that he drove. I had a little M6 sports car at the time and was living above Beaver town on 187. When we got to our turn, Norman seized the moment and we were off down 187 to Hwy. 62 and back – Yikes!

Remember those who don’t drive and get them to Hogscald on Oct. 20 where we will gather to share our memories of Norman, from 10 a.m. to dark thirty, coffee and donuts in the morning. If enjoying the day, bring a lawn chair and your picnic lunch and enjoy a day at Hogscald, right off County Road 148 before Lovers Leap.

When hospice moved Norman from his sister’s to hospital, he inquired are we going for a ride, and their response was “yes.” Norman replied, “Cool.” That was his final word.

You’ll always be right next door, Norman. Love ya. Mark