Charles Herman Fryar April 20, 1935 – May 26, 2021

Charles Herman Fryar, 86, of Hindsville, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born April 20, 1935 in Elk Ridge, Ark., to Harrell Alvin and Jessie Lennie Quigly Fryar who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Pete and Alvin (Big Al) Fryar; two brothers, Herbert (Tiny) and Ray Fryar; and his first wife, Dora (Lane) Fryar.

He is survived by his wife, Lena (Worley) Fryar of the home; one daughter, Lisa Clifford and husband, Mike, of

Omaha, Ark.; two sons, Mike and Leslie Fryar of Lowell, Ark.; one stepson, Jerry Hood and wife, Amanda of Hindsville, Ark.; one sister, Cumy Night of Huntsville, Ark.; three brothers, Lewis Carter of Colorado and Alvin and Maxie Fryar, both of Mulberrry, Ark.; a blended family of grandchildren; 8 granddaughters; 4 grandsons; 5 great-granddaughters; and 2 great-grandsons.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Beard’s Chapel. Funeral services will be 2

p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Beard’s Chapel. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery in Madison County.