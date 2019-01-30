Charity Ball for Mercy Hospital Feb. 9

Mercy Hospital Berryville will hold the 16th annual Black and White Charity Ball on Feb. 9 at Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center. All proceeds from the gala will support the purchase of equipment benefitting Mercy Hospital Berryville’s emergency room and cardiac care.

Recording artist Thomas Stringfellow, who was a finalist on American Idol’s 15th season, will be the nights featured entertainment. The gala begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m.

For tickets or sponsorship information contact Qualls at (870) 423-5245 or cody.qualls@mercy.net.