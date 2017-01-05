Chaffyn Lovejoy of Eureka Springs, Ark., was born August 25, 1948 in Wichita Falls, Texas, son of Roland Baxter and Mary Rebecca (Chaffin) Gouldy. He departed this life Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Eureka Springs, Ark. at age 68.

He is survived by his son, Lucas Sean Gouldy of California; brother, Ralph Gouldy of Florida; special friend, Freya Crow of Eureka Springs, Ark.; several other relatives and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 Hwy. 62 East, Eureka Springs, Arkansas 72632.