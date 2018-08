Docfest is back at the Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library, five weeks of documentaries on Friday nights at 6 p.m. in the Library Annex Friends Room. The first selection “RBG” will be shown on Sept. 7. Admission is free and popcorn will be available. For questions call the library at (479) 253-8754 or visit eurekalibrary.org.

