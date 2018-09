Community Emergency Response Team will hold classes in October at Holiday Island Fire Department on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 17, 31 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be a class in Berryville at the Historical Society Community Room on Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 6 – 9 p.m. The end of class disaster drill is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 3 at HIFD and will be from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for both groups.

If anyone is interested in signing for the CERT training they may contact Suellyn Fry at (870) 545-3317.