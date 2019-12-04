Celebration Choir performance in Berryville

The Nine Lessons presented by the Celebration Choir of Eureka Springs will be Sunday, Dec. 8 at the First United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. Featured guests will be Berryville’s High School Encore Choir and Band Percussion Ensemble with the Encore Choir presenting a pre-concert performance at 3:40 p.m.

The Nine Lessons is a nondenominational advent service featuring alternating scripture and carols that relate the birth of Christ. This year’s charitable recipient will be Jeremiah House in Green Forest. Event is free and open to the public.