By Nicky Boyette – Parks Commissioner Ferguson Stewart again announced his plans for a Grand Opening celebration for Lake Leatherwood City Park with a tentative date of Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. He wants to draw attention to the new playground, renovated cabins and the other new features at LLCP the public might not know about.

Stewart said he has no advertising budget for the event, but Parks Director Justin Huss commented the City Advertising and Promotion Commission could help get the word out. He also mentioned the Chamber of Commerce intends to have a display promoting outdoor activities in the area, and the event could be highlighted there.

Commissioner Steven Foster reminded the group at last week’s meeting they will have to go through the process of getting the 1/8-cent Parks tax, which sunsets in September, on the ballot again, and the Grand Opening would be an opportunity to rally public support.