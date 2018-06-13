Celebrate the town’s birthday

The Eureka Springs Historical Museum will host its 3rd annual 4th of July Birthday Stroll on Saturday, June 30 from 5 – 8 p.m. The stroll will feature live actors in period costumes portraying some early citizens of Eureka Springs who resided in the Mearns Park area (Fairmount, Magnolia, French, and Tulip Streets).

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 9 and under. Ticket price includes the stroll, birthday cake and ice cream at the St. James Episcopal Church garden after the stroll.

Tickets will be available to purchase at the Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 95 S. Main St or online starting June 11 at www.eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org. Limited tickets will be available the day of the stroll. Call Operations Manager, Stephanie Stodden at (479) 253-9417 for more details.