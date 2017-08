Carroll County Music Group of Eureka Springs will be celebrating 10 years of supporting artistic endeavors. All are invited to join the CCMG membership at its annual meeting on Sunday, August 13 at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.

CCMG also has a new logo created by Graphic Design artist Randal Thompson. CCMG is a non-profit organization that supports music education and performance by providing scholarships for students to attend music and theatrical camps throughout the area.