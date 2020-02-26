CC Dems support women candidates in fun run/walk

Join at the Eureka Springs Community Center parking lot on March 28 at 9 a.m. for a 2-mile run/walk fundraiser for local women candidates. Harrie Farrow, running for JP; Suzie Bell, running for State House District 97; and Celeste Williams, candidate for US Congress District 3 will join participants through the city’s Historic Loop.

After the race there will be stump speeches from the candidates at the Community Center and a special guest speaker. An after party will be at the Gravel Bar restaurant deck.

Entry is $25 and $25 for students. Registration will be available the morning of the event for $30. To sign up visit the CC Dems Facebook page or visit www.carrollcountydemocrats.org.