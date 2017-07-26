CBWD switches to generators in hot weather

Carroll-Boone Water District plant manager Barry Connell told the board July 20 it was load-shedding season, meaning high summer temperatures make it cheaper to operate the plant on generators at peak use times rather than rely on commercial power.

He also found it was generator maintenance season, so when he put new head gaskets on the generator, he discovered snags inside as well as problems with the fuel pump. Connell said to switch from commercial to generator power means shutting everything at the plant down and starting up one area at a time, and sometimes it takes an hour to get everything running.

The strategy of using generators at peak use times saves the plant about $140,000 a year according to office manager Cathy Klein. She also mentioned replacing their old generator might cost as much as $1-3 million depending on size and appurtenances.

Connell mentioned two intake pumps that pull water from Beaver Lake might need attention, and added that the plant needs faster Internet service.

On a positive note, Connell remarked the plan of keeping equipment up-to-date has reduced maintenance costs.

Engineers’ report

Brad Hammond, consulting engineer of McGoodwin, Williams and Yates, reported the Keels Creek stabilization project is complete. Storms had washed away a significant portion of the creek bank, dangerously near the transmission line that takes water east to Berryville and beyond. An arc-shaped portion of the bank was reclaimed first with fill and then with large riprap to hold the fill in place. In addition, larger rocks were strategically placed along the edge of the rock to deflect the flow of water away from the reclaimed area.

Chris Hall, also an engineer for MWY, said the original estimate for completing the project was $620,000 but was ultimately reduced to $340,000. He obtained a 75 percent matching grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which meant the cost to CBWD of $85,000. Since more erosion occurred after inception, eventual cost to CBWD was $91,201, and Hall was seeking additional reimbursement.

Hammond said the final cost of Phase 1 of the parallel transmission line project was $15,011,220, claiming the project was saving CBWD money in energy costs because there was less friction in the lines. He said he was working with monitoring agencies and equipment suppliers to complete design of the pH adjustment project, in which the pH will be adjusted from 8.2 to 8.6 over 12 months. His Memorandum of Understanding has been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health and changes were approved by the board.

Cost of the project stands at $330,000 with an annual operating cost of about $55,000. The plan would be to talk to customer cities soon and take bids in September, which the board could decide upon at its Oct. 19 meeting. Construction would be completed by May 2018.

The board approved the changes to the MOU.

Hammond then provided a water rate review in which he said it appeared Carroll-Boone had a very slim surplus in which the plant would not have the revenue necessary to handle large improvements that he and Connell identified. The board would have to authorize the use of reserves for the upgrades and projects. He pointed out the last rate increase was three years ago.

Chair James Yates commented he did not like rate increases, but wanted more in their emergency fund. He suggested a possible increase of $.05 per 1000 gallons used, but any increase would require planning and coordinating with customer cities, as he did not want the cities to face any surprises. He preferred a gradual annual increase related to the Cost of Living Index.

Klein added the plant is seeing regular increases in all its chemical purchases. There was discussion about strategies for how to reserve for insurance, sludge removal and other ongoing expenses, and directors agreed to continue strategizing during the budget process.

Next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m., at the Freeman-Raney Treatment Plant.