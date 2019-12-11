Catherine A. Osborn March 6, 1950 – Nov. 27, 2019

Catherine A. Osborn was born March 6, 1950 in Washington, D.C., to Lloyd Alexis and Catherine Marie (Maddox) Osborn. Catherine passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at age 69.

Catherine liked to cook, living off the land and she was a loyal friend and free spirit. She also enjoyed studying theories of religion and life.

She is survived by her sister Ann Blevins of Eureka Springs, Ark.; several close friends J.R., Janna, Larry, Jacob, Patty, Barbara, Al, Eagle, Willy, Cooper, Kate, Cody, as well as many others in the community.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents and brother Charlie Osborn.

No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 Hwy 62 East, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2019\