Carving away

Eureka Springs School of the Arts (ESSA) in collaboration with the woodcarving community will host the first Eureka Springs Woodcarving Rendezvous on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Hosting six woodcarving workshops, carvers are converging from 17 states to spend a week to learn new techniques at the ESSA campus.

All of ESSA’s studios will be opened to the public to view instructor work and carvings in progress with light refreshments being served. In addition to the featured woodcarving workshops artwork form Julie Hop’s “Intro to Watercolor” and Dennis Heter’s “Stained Glass Nightlight” workshops will be featured.

Visit essa-art.org or call (479) 253-5384 for more information.