Carroll County seeing record number of active Covid cases

Carroll County currently has the highest number of active cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Figures from the Arkansas Department of Health indicate that the county saw 151 new cases between Aug 9-16, and had a total of 231 active cases as of Aug. 16. That compares to only 51 active cases July 29. In March, April, May and June, Carroll County was averaging only about 40 active cases.

Higher case rates have been linked to the more highly contagious Delta variant combined with low levels of vaccination and fewer people wearing masks and social distancing. Only 31 percent of county residents have been fully vaccinated.

“In our community, we have positives,” Catherine Pappas, community liaison with the Eureka Springs Hospital, said. “Everybody knows somebody who has Covid. We are too small not to know here. Luckily, I see nearly all of our workers and service people are wearing masks. A lot of the tourists are not, but that is up to each individual. Visitors may not be wearing masks because they feel safe here.”

Pappas, who organizes vaccinations at the hospital clinic and in the community, said some people who haven’t been vaccinated yet are becoming frightened and deciding to get the shots.

“It is unfortunate, but when we do know someone who is sick from it, then it is more real than hearing numbers on TV,” she said. “People have the right to be fearful. That is why we are still saying wear your mask even if you are vaccinated if you have to go out. People are still going out in big crowds. We just want to make sure our surroundings are healthy so we can go ahead and protect ourselves.”

Studies have shown even fully vaccinated people are capable of spreading the virus, although the CDC said that is believed to be rare.

Unvaccinated people are the most infectious for the five days after exposure before they show symptoms. One infectious person not wearing a mask who goes out into a crowd can infect a number of people.

“As friendly as we are, something like that can take the city down,” she said. “We don’t know who has had the vaccine or not. Do we even ask? We have to continue our lives but be careful and wear masks. You don’t want to spread it to those you love and should feel the same way about those you don’t know.”

The hospital did three clinics the week of August 9-13 including one at the Farmers’ Market, one at the open house at the Middle School and the hospital’s regular clinic Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They delivered 60 first and 32 second vaccinations. Another vaccination clinic is planned at the Farmers’ Market on Sept. 2.

Health authorities say vaccines are preventing 90 percent of hospitalizations and 98 percent of deaths from Covid-19. Pappas said the potential super spreaders everyone is talking about now are children going back to school. She is seeing a surge of interest in vaccines for children middle school age and up. Only those 12 years and older are approved for the Pfizer vaccine. And there is hope that the mask mandate passed by the Eureka Springs School Board will help keep students and staff safe.

“I’m getting calls and people are coming to get vaccinated, but there are still people who don’t want to get it,” Pappas said. “Even if we vaccinate one person, considering how many we have vaccinated in the past, that helps.”

While large hospitals in the state reporting bed and staffing shortages, as of August 16, beds were available at ESH. Pappas said if people come to the ER and are extremely sick, they are sent to a larger hospital. In less serious cases, they can be hospitalized at ESH or sent home.

Pappas said one day recently they had five ER patients test positive for Covid-19. She estimated 99 percent of those who have tested positive for Covid have not been vaccinated.

Booster shots have now been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have compromised immune systems which include transplant and HIV-positive patients. The CDC is expected to make more detailed recommendations this week about those eligible to receive boosters.

For more information or to schedule a vaccination clinic if you have five or more people who want to get vaccinated, call Pappas at (281) 382-0054.

The Moderna vaccine is also available on a walk-in basis at the Holiday Island Pharmacy every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.–6 p.m.