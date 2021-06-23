Carroll County in need of foster care families

There has been such a shortage of foster families to take care of children who have been removed from their homes in Carroll County that in a couple of recent cases, children have had to spend the night at the Division of Human Services (DHS) office in Berryville.

“For the past week we have made calls daily trying to find placement for five children from Carroll County that for one reason or another had to be moved,” Carroll County DHS Family Social Worker Bobbie Reed said recently. “These kids have been staying in homes for one, sometimes two nights, and that’s all because we can’t find homes for them. In fact, two of them will be back in the office with us today because we still don’t have placement. Yesterday we called 155 foster homes throughout the state and couldn’t find anyone who had an opening and would take them.”

If DHS holds a child and can’t find placement, they have to spend the night at the office. Reed said while they have only had to do that twice, it would definitely help to have more foster homes.

“When a five-year-old boy looks at you and asks where he is going to sleep that night, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” Reed said. “That happened recently. It is just so hard. Respite homes and/or emergency homes would also be amazing. We will take as many homes as we can get. This is not just an issue with Carroll County, but statewide.”

According to DHS, there are 566 children in care in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties. Statewide, there are 4,810 children in care. The number of foster families falls far below the needs. For example, Carroll County has 48 children in need and only 10 foster families. Benton County has 168 children in need with only 117 foster homes. Madison County has 42 children in need with 10 foster families. Washington County has 308 children in need and 74 foster homes.

“As you can see with the numbers, there is still a great need in every county for more foster families,” according to Kristy Franks, DHS Division of Children and Family Services/ Community Engagement Specialist for Area One in Northwest Arkansas. “While we need foster homes for all our children in foster care, we especially need homes for teens and sibling groups. Every child comes to us from some sort of traumatic experience. Teens feel this more than others, and they need extra support and guidance. Siblings were family before they came into foster care. They have the right to remain a family while in foster care.”

Franks said placement in foster care is usually temporary and gives families time to make necessary changes so the child can safely live in his or her home and community. Franks said most children in foster care return home to their families, which is called reunification. When children cannot return home, they find permanence through adoption, guardianship, or other means.

Candis and John Drechsler of Holiday Island were foster parents to many children for several years. They also did emergency placement and respite care.

“There is an urgent need for foster families throughout the country and here in Carroll County,” Candis said. “Homes are at capacity and resources to support these young people fall short.”

Foster care is providing a temporary home for a child who is not able to live in his or her home of origin for whatever reason. It could be for a short or long period of time.

“This means the child could be placed in the system for a couple of months while their permanent guardian is being investigated, or they could be in the system for a couple of years because their guardian’s rights were terminated,” Drechsler said. “They need foster families who will care about them, will commit to providing temporary care, and will help them stay connected to family while those family members try to remedy safety issues so their children can return home. Foster parents play a critical role in the lives of children.”

Neglect is the most common reason for removal representing 62 percent of cases, but these cases often involve underlying factors that may not be known by the child welfare agencies at the time of removal. Candis said as drug problems in the U.S. continue to rise, so does the strong impact it has on the foster care system.

Drechsler said more churches in the state are working together to provide available foster homes. That helps more people understand the needs.

“A foster child has to experience many adverse circumstances that a child coming from a traditional home might never have to face,” she said. “When children are placed in foster care, they are stripped away from what is familiar to them and sometimes completely removed from the care of people in their immediate family.”

It isn’t a task to be undertaken lightly. Drechsler said it is important for foster families to commit fully and wholeheartedly.

“While it might prove hard at times, in the end it will be worth it,” she said. “So why do people foster? To make a difference. There are people out there who want to contribute to this world being better for children and youth. The reason at the heart of this is the kids and their safety.

“Communities need to step up. These are our kids. They are living in our backyards. They are good kids who have experienced trauma, physically or emotionally. Foster families work hard to educate themselves about how to work with their foster kids in a trauma-informed and connected way. They work hard to make sure the kids are safe and feel loved.”

Fostering is open to a “traditional family,” a gay couple, or a single person. The most important thing is caring about the children.

Foster parents must undergo a background check, be at least 21, and it’s recommended to be within 45 years of age of the child. There must be 50 square feet per child in a bedroom. Smoking is not permitted around the child. The family must have resources available to meet all the needs of the child. Corporal punishment is not allowed. Foster parents must respect the religious beliefs of the child. The family must have a reliable means of personal transportation. Parents must be CPR and Standard First Aid certified.

For questions about foster care or to know what you can do to make a difference in the life of a children, contact Kristy Franks at (479) 236-1613, ext., 227, or send an email to kristy.franks@dhs.arkansas.gov. The link to submit an inquiry to become a foster parent is dhs.arkansas.gov/dcfs/fcadoptinq/FCA_Inquiry.aspx.