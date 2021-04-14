Car chase results in multiple charges and a totaled police car

Jacob Daniel Grunwald, 43, of Eureka Springs, refused to pull over when ESPD Cpl. Tim Holm activated his emergency lights to pull Grunwald over at around noon April 9 near the Exxon station on US 62. Grunwald fled turning on Rockhouse Road with the chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Circuit Court.

During the chase, two other vehicles were forced off the road.

Charges against Grunwald include assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence (drugs), refusal to submit to chemical testing, reckless driving, speeding, driving left of center, driving on a suspended license, expired tags and no liability insurance.

The affidavit, filed by Officer Steven Dossett, reads: “On the 9th day of April 2021 at approximately 1243 hours, Cpl. Holm was patrolling East Van Buren near Exxon when he noticed a white Nissan Frontier being driven by Jacob Grunwald. Jacob’s car was traveling West bound on Highway 62 East. Cpl. Holm recognized Jacob through his driver’s windshield. Cpl. Holm knew Jacob to have a suspended license and multiple warrants.

“Cpl. Holm turned his patrol unit around and activated his emergency light to make a traffic stop on Grunwald. Once Grunwald noticed he was being pulled over, he took off and made a left hand turn on County Road 302, also known locally as Rockhouse Road. Once Grunwald made his turn on CR 302, he took off at full acceleration. Cpl. Holm gave chase and informed dispatch he was in a pursuit with Jacob Grunwald, in his white Nissan truck. As Cpl. Holm was pursuing Grunwald, speeds reached over 80 MPH on straights, 65-70 in the corners and there was light vehicle traffic present. When pursuing, Cpl. Holm noticed that Grunwald was using the entire road to get away from Cpl. Holm. Grunwald was taking high speed turns into blind corners. At two different times in the chase, Grunwald ran two different vehicles off the roadway in attempts to escape. Cpl. Holm continued his pursuit of Grunwald down CR 302 until they came to the intersection of CR 302 and CR 329.

“Once there, Grunwald began driving in circles on a brief portion of CR 329 and was kicking up tons of dirt in hopes to lose Cpl. Holm. Cpl. Holm stayed with Grunwald through his failed attempt and they continued down CR 302. Once speeds reached approximately 60 MPH, Grunwald brake-checked Cpl. Holm. Cpl. Holm did not have enough room to stop and avoid Grunwald’s truck. Cpl. Holm’s unit smashed into the back of Grunwald’s truck. Once Cpl. Holm realized his vehicle and himself were still operational, Cpl. Holm continued his chase. Once Cpl. Holm caught back up to Grunwald, once again Grunwald brake-checked Cpl. Holm. Once again, Cpl. Holm collided with Grunwald’s truck. After the second time, Cpl. Holm took a lot of impact in his wrists from the collision.

“Once again, Grunwald took off again and Cpl. Holm continued to chase Grunwald. Cpl. Holm knew Grunwald was trying to disable Cpl. Holm patrol car in attempts to get away. After another half mile or so, Cpl. Holm caught back up to Grunwald a third time. A third time, Grunwald brake-checked Cpl. Holm, but on the third attempt, Cpl. Holm backed off and Grunwald’s truck ran off the road on the left and then began sliding to the right. Once Cpl. Holm’s patrol car caught up to Grunwald’s truck it the midst of it sliding, Cpl. Holm’s patrol car collided with the right side of Grunwald’s truck. At this time, the collision caused Grunwald’s truck to run off the right side of the road and Grunwald crashed into a line of trees. Cpl. Holm exited his patrol car and noticed Grunwald had done the same. Cpl. Holm drew his duty weapon and ordered Grunwald to get on the ground.

“Once Grunwald laid on the ground, Cpl. Holm holstered his weapon and began to arrest Grunwald. Once Cpl. Holm began to place handcuffs on Grunwald, Grunwald pushed Cpl. Holm off him and began actively resisting the arrest. Cpl. Holm knew Grunwald was going to keep fighting so Cpl. Holm pulled out his Taser 7 and shot Grunwald in the back. The laser had the desired effect and Grunwald stopped resisting. At approximately 1249 hours, Cpl. Holm placed Grunwald into custody.

“At this time, Officer Dossett came on scene to assist Cpl. Holm. Cpl. Holm asked Officer Dossett to call for EMS for Grunwald and himself. Grunwald was searched for weapons and placed in Officer Dossett’s patrol car until EMS arrived. While dealing with Grunwald, Cpl. Holm noticed Grunwald’s pupils were constricted and he was acting as if he was coming off of drugs. Cpl. Holm was able to get a hold of Cpl. Mize who is a DRE (drug recognition expert) for their department. Cpl. Mize informed he was on standby at the police department to conduct an evaluation on Grunwald.

“Once EMS arrived on scene, they treated Grunwald first and then Cpl. Holm next. Grunwald refused EMS treatment. Cpl. Holm was seen for minor scrapes and bruises.

“Johnson’s towing service removed both vehicles from the scene. Cpl. Holm’s patrol car was totaled as a result of the pursuit and accident.

“Carroll County Sheriff’s Cpl. Barber arrived on scene and worked the accident. Officer Dossett transported Grunwald to the Eureka Springs Police Department for a DRE evaluation.” Grunwald was then taken to the county jail in Berryville.