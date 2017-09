Rhonda Dixon will display her architectural stained-glass art Springtime on Trace Branch at Eureka Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 17 Elk St. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. The art is a two-window, 6 x 12 foot panoramic landscape of the spring blooming, native wildflowers of Northwest Arkansas and will be on display for two weeks.

