CAPC workshop gets gritty

Strange happenings occurred while tensions were rising within the Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission last Wednesday. As reported earlier, Tourism Director Lacey Ekberg was reassigned from a city employee to a contract laborer as was voted unanimously by CAPC commissioners on Monday.

This reassignment is for 90 days, but commissioner Susan Harman suggested that the press reported incorrect information on this. Specifically, Harman said, “I did see one thing that was in one of the newspapers.” Harman then read a line from a newspaper regarding the CAPC’s announcement of the referenced staff change, “CAPC commissioners held a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 10 and determined to place Tourism Director Lacey Ekberg on a 90-day contract at which time a review to finish out 2020 will be performed. The decision was unanimous and the CAPC will continue to move forward with plans into 2021 under Ms. Ekberg’s leadership upon agreement to extend the contract.”

Harman disagreed with that statement but did not say why. Audience member Jack Moyer stated that these are the words in the press release from the CAPC. Harman also said she had not seen the signed contract with Ekberg, and Chair Carol Wright said it was indeed signed and she could show Harman.

Developing a Job Application & Handbook

Harman offered to develop a standard employee application for new hires to complete and sign at time of employment. “A job application – that is one thing that we absolutely have to have – that’s the legal document that is signed and dated by that individual who is applying for that job to state that that information is true and accurate,” Harman said. She said this gives the commission grounds for firing or reprimand if the information is found to be false. Harman said the City of Eureka Springs requires an application for new hires, “so we should do the same at the CAPC.” No payroll requests should be processed, Harman said, until this paperwork is filed.

Additionally, Harman recommended that a background check be authorized by the applicant as part of the hiring process. She also recommends the development of an employee handbook. Commissioner James DeVito stated, “Well we start out with the employee handbook that the city has and then add to it.” Wright asked Harman to prepare a handbook and bring it to the next meet for discussion and consideration.

“I think a position like the executive director and/or a financial director position, I think at all times, we should consider a hiring agency,” Harman said, estimating that expense to be $10,000 or more.

Responsibilities trimmed

Conversation shifted to contract labor, which Ekberg has become since the commissioners’ decision.

“In my opinion a contract employee should not be allowed to manage staff, negotiate, or purchase without overview,” Harman said. “In this situation with Lacey, we have said she’s a contract employee, that’s what we stated her as, she gets no benefits – she’s not a city employee.” Because of this, Harman believes an interim director needs to be hired.

Harman also said she believes Ekberg needs to carbon copy an assigned staff member for every communication and negotiation with the advertising agency, and that an interim director is needed to manage both the staff and contract labor performance.

“I think you’re right one hundred percent,” replied commissioner Terry McClung. Commissioners plan to appoint an interim director at the next voting meeting, and it was suggested that it will again be asked of Finance Director Rick Bright to perform this task. Bright was the interim director after the resignation of director Mike Maloney last spring.

Director v. administrator

Harman then started the conversation of hiring a staff manager as opposed to an executive director.

“I think we need to have somebody who knows social media, who knows marketing, who has worked in an environment – not necessarily a city environment – who has the personality, who has had experience working with different people, but does it really need to be somebody who is skilled or at the same level as an ad agency – I don’t think it needs to,” Harman said.

“Susan, given this, you’re basically saying maybe do something totally different,” Wright said to Harman.

“I’m not saying it, I’m just making a suggestion,” Harman said.

Commissioner Jeff Carter said this may be a good time to consider if other advertising entities operate without a director. He proposed that maybe instead of a director the commission should consider an administrator. “I don’t know, I’m just saying that maybe we’re at a place now where we need to ask those questions before we just hire somebody else,” he said.

Whose branding is bigger?

Wright then recognized Crescent and Basin Park Hotel General Manager Jack Moyer to make a public comment, which escalated into a shouting match. Moyer began by addressing Harman’s reprimand of the statement released in the newspaper regarding Ekberg’s contract stating, “What was read in the newspaper was actually the press release put out by the CAPC verbatim, so I don’t know who’s doing what…”

Wright cut him off and said, “So do you have some specific questions?” Moyer said he was confused and wanted the commission to provide clarity on what Ekberg’s specific roles are at the CAPC moving forward, and secondly, he asked to know who the contact person for local business marketing is.

Wright answered, “She [Ekberg] is contracted for 90 days and basically what she will be doing is – she will continue her consultation with the agencies securing buys and creative for the remainder of this year and positioning us for 2021.”

“That’s what she’s doing for $7,000 a month?” Moyer asked.

Wright said yes.

Moyer asked if she will no longer be administrating staff in the office, and Wright responded that the commission will be appointing an interim director at the next meeting.

“We are a business,” Moyer said. “Our goal is to brand and position Eureka Springs and see it all successful and my question is…”

Wright interjected by questioning who Moyer works for asking, “Your job is to Eureka Springs, and not to the Crescent and Basin Park [hotels]? That is what you just said.”

Wright reminded Moyer that it is the CAPC’s role to brand and position Eureka Springs.

“Our job is to the city,” Wright said.

“I think if we really wanted to split hairs, the level of promotion in the Crescent and the Basin Park and me personally may be part equal to what is happening from the CAPC currently,” Moyer said. “But let’s not split hairs.”

Not stopping for feedback, Moyer went on to ask who will be providing editorial content to the agencies and how will that be shared with the local businesses?

“That will be Lacey for 90 days and then we’ll move forward,” Wright said.

“I have some concern regarding that,” Moyer responded, pointing out his differences in target marketing in areas of families, children, and Christmas as it compares to Ekberg.

Moyer indicated there was less than sufficient communication from the CAPC to the marketing staff of the Crescent and Basin Park hotels as he would prefer. Voices raised as Moyer and Wright began over-talking each other, and Moyer said loudly, “We don’t have animosity, Carol.”

Commissioner James DeVito stepped between the two saying, “Excuse me.”

“Will anyone other than Ms. Ekberg be providing editorial feedback – editorial content direction – to the agency for 2020?” Moyer asked.

“No, not for 90 days,” Wright said.

“For the record I have grave concern regarding that,” Moyer said.

Wright affirmed that his concern is noted. Harman then said she disagreed with Wright. “That isn’t necessarily true, though, because Lacey can’t do anything on her own. She has to go through the interim director – once we assign an interim director. So in reality she’s not doing it on her own. She has to report to an employee – to a staff member.”

“She shouldn’t be allowed to,” Moyer said.

Moyer then asked for the Marketing Plan and said he didn’t receive it from the commission. DeVito said to Moyer, “You never contacted me.”

“That is actually true, James,” Moyer responded, which resulted in some chuckles. “I am missing what was funny – we are primary collectors in business and you guys are just laughing – what is funny?” A ruckus broke out shortly and finally DeVito said, “No more questions from the audience, please.”

“Yep, we’re done,” Wright said.

There were closing remarks, and Moyer apologized to Wright. Samantha Jones, reporter for the Citizen, a tabloid located in Berryville, asked, “If commissioners refuse to make comment on the record and then say, ‘No more questions from the audience,’ at a workshop, what message does that send to the community about transparency?”

DeVito responded, “I said no more questions from the audience in that situation. The meeting was getting out of control – this is our workshop – we allow interaction with the public in our workshops. It was getting heated.”

Other Business:

In other business, the CAPC is considering either leasing or buying a used $48,000 sound system for the Auditorium to be used during main hall events. Jeff Carter offered to work with Auditorium staff and Finance Director Rick Bright to compile a recommendation for the next regular meeting.

Bright said that the CAPC advertising agency, Paradise, will be attending the next CAPC meeting to make a public presentation. He encouraged Moyer and all businesses concerned to attend the next meeting.

The next CAPC meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium.