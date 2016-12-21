By Nicky Boyette – The first order of business at the Dec. 14 City Advertising and Promotion meeting was to approve the 2017 budget, which projected an income of $1,515,700. Only minutes before the meeting, commissioners had concluded the latest of several budget discussions, which reflected a budgeting vision not tied to the past. They reduced budgets for the Jazz, Bluegrass and Folk Festivals but increased spending on the month-long May Festival of the Arts. Commissioners also committed to paying $40,000 toward the utility bill at the Auditorium in 2017 to relieve the city budget of that burden. Vote to approve the proposed budget was unanimous.

Director’s report

Executive Director Mike Maloney gave commissioners his schedule for promoting important events early in the year. He projected advertising for the Valentine’s Day activities would begin in early January in television and print in major markets within the six-hour drive radius. Since Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday, Maloney is hoping local businesses can help the CAPC convince visitors to have an extended holiday weekend experience in Eureka Springs.

Maloney also has plans for the Chocolate Lovers’ Festival and Mardi Gras events. He said Eureka Springs gets the benefits of four spring breaks, so he intends to reach into those markets. This would include Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and beyond.

His overall marketing outreach includes pitching to several niches such as weddings, family, outdoors, and this year he is adding mountain biking and the new Made in Eureka Springs campaign. Maloney plans to use 25 to 30 15-second videos on YouTube featuring local products as a way to promote the town and lure viewers to the main website.

Financial report

Finance Director Rick Bright reported that total collections through Oct. 31 were 7.4 percent above 2015 collections for the same period. Restaurants showed a 6.8 percent increase and lodgings rang in at a 7.9 percent jump. Cabins and cottages had the largest October increase at 22.3 percent, and Bed & Breakfasts were up but only by .9 percent.

Next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.