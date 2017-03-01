CAPC signs events expert

Executive Director Mike Maloney announced at the Feb. 22 City Advertising and Promotion Commission workshop that he has hired Andy Green, who comes with an “incredible pedigree,” as events coordinator. Green served as events coordinator for Bentonville, Monroe, La., Redding Calif., and for the Arena in Nashville. He was road manager for REO Speedwagon, and has booked thousands of acts.

Maloney said Green would begin the following day and be responsible for “everything event-related.” Early in his agenda will be filling the Second Saturday slots for this year followed quickly by the May Festival of the Arts, the town’s biggest event.

Maloney told commissioners he and Green had gone to the International Folk Alliance in Kansas City recently and seen at least 40 acts. He said there was amazing talent from all over the world, with “a little bit of everything.”

But beyond watching out for acts, Maloney said he and Green encountered folks from the Roots Festival, with whom Green is acquainted. The encounter opened a dialogue whereby the Roots staff will cooperate in finding talent for shows.

They also ran into Jennifer Ross, program director of the Walton Arts Center, whom Green also knows. Maloney said the WAC recently opened a 200-seat venue for particular acts, and they discussed the opportunity for WAC acts to make an extra stop in Eureka Springs.

Maloney also said that Crystal Bridges is now hosting performances, adding that Green will continue to spend some time at the Walton Arts Center and the Arkansas Music Pavilion.

Chamber postage contract

Maloney said he and four representatives of the Chamber of Commerce met to clear up that the maximum the CAPC will pay for postage of the Visitor Guide is $40,000. In addition, negotiations will begin during the summer regarding the next contract.

Next meeting will be Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m.