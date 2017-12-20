CAPC ratifies million-and-a-half $$ for 2018

At the Dec. 13 meeting, commissioners of the City Advertising and Promotion Commission cleared up a few final details of the 2018 budget and without further ado, voted to approve $1,504,800.

Commissioners added $10,000 more to next year’s Christmas festival. Another addition was to allocate $10,000 to Events Coordinator Andy Green so he could add entertainment to the May Festival of the Arts. Commissioner Terry McClung was hesitant because the commission had already set aside a $25,000 line item for the Arts Council to put on the month-long event.

Executive Director Mike Maloney commented the commission last year gave the Arts council $15,000, and they barely squeaked by, and he hoped the additional amount this year would open the door for a more dynamic event. McClung wanted to make sure if more were being allocated, the festival would be adequately promoted. “The only way I’m willing to agree is to fill rooms midweek,” he said.

Maloney assured McClung there are plenty of activities during midweek during May. He said the point of the festival “is to give them something to come here for.” McClung insisted some promotion must be focused on midweek events “or else it’s a waste.”

Chair Susan Harman also wanted Maloney begin promoting MFA no later than early March. McClung pointed out using the digital billboards in Tulsa and Rogers would be effective early advertising for the midweek events.

Commissioner Bobbie Foster said she was in favor of giving Green a chance to see what he could do to make the festival even more attractive to visitors. There was back and forth about waiting until the New Year to pass the budget, but commissioner Dustin Duling saw no reason to wait. He moved to pass the budget with the few adjustments agreed upon at the meeting, and vote to approve his motion was unanimous.

New videos

Maloney told commissioners he had solicited demos from four area videographers with the goal of hiring someone to produce six 30-second commercials. The spots would not be occasion-specific so they could be shown in any season and again, later. The theme would be “Love, People and Fun,” and Maloney wanted video production to begin in early January with something on television a month later.

The four videographers who responded were Rightmind of Fort Smith, Todd Robinson of Fort Smith, Ozark Film and Video of Springdale, and Edward Robison of Eureka Springs. Maloney showed samples from each.

Duling commented Robison could tell a story with his videos and give Eureka Springs an identity. Maloney called Robison “a gentleman with big ideas,” and agreed he would be a good choice. Vote to select Robison for the task was unanimous.

Coordinating events

Green had passed around a list of artists the CAPC brought to town during 2017, including Veronica Swift, the Shook Twins, Lucinda Williams, Paul McCandless with charged Particles, Eric Gales, Alvin “Youngblood” Hart, Barrett Baber, the Cate Brothers and many others. However, Green said equally as important was the list of local and nationwide consultations and collaborations he had during the year, as these would be important in seeking acts for the Auditorium, the Basin Park series, and festivals.

Green intends to stage at least four acts in the Aud during 2018, book seven acts for Basin Park, and fill the festivals. He intends to have the schedule filled soon so Maloney can promote it properly. He also warned commissioners he might come to them for more support if an attractive act becomes available during the year.

Comments

Duling commented the recent Night Market went very well, and he wanted to have one once a month. He preferred featuring locals rather than outside vendors, but hoped the town would continue the concept.

Commissioner David Mitchell also enjoyed the ambience of the event stating “it was pleasant to bounce around downtown.” He encouraged local merchants to be part of the solution instead of simply complaining. He was hoping for a positive cooperative effort to grow something great for the city.

Harman said it was refreshing to walk around downtown and hear Christmas music. She noted it was the first time for the event, so she figured it could be improved. She encouraged local merchants to get behind it because she saw the potential for “an absolutely positive thing.”

Next meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. There will not be a workshop this month.