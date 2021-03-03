CAPC plans to discuss paying commission liability

A public comment at last Wednesday’s CAPC meeting came from resident Linda McBride who insisted, “No personal liability insurance should ever be paid by the city for any official or employee. Why should taxpayer funds underwrite your wrongdoing?” McBride said that purchasing liability insurance with taxpayer funds is “very self-serving without regard to the city and citizens you represent.”

Commissioners Melissa Greene and Bobbie Foster agreed that additional liability insurance should be paid by commissioners personally, not the commission. Commissioner Carol Wright said she would share a Municipal League ruling on what the current insurance covers in the coming week. The issue was tabled for a future meeting.