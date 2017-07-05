CAPC OK with ‘ultimate Eureka Springs app’

Commissioners at the June 28 City Advertising and Promotion Commission special meeting were presented with the Sponsorship Agreement they had authorized Executive Director Mike Maloney to negotiate with Chip Ford of Modern Tourism Apps (MTA). Ford and his team have been producing what he called “the ultimate Eureka Springs app,” and CAPC is putting up $39,000 as sole sponsor.

The contract states “CAPC’s sponsorship is $19,500 for 2017 fiscal year and $19,500 for 2018 fiscal year.” The launch version, available sometime this summer, will be available for Apple device users only. The 2018 amount is contingent upon completion of making the app available to Android users about which the Agreement states, “MTA will release the Google platform version of the app within a reasonable period of time (current estimation is 5-7 months).” Ford said the sponsorship amount would be used to complete coding for the Android release.

When the sponsorship came up at the workshop, commissioner Terry McClung asked, “Is anyone really against it?” Maloney pointed out the commission set aside $20,000 in this year’s budget for the app already in case commissioners decided to support it. Commissioner Susan Harman stated they never voted it up or down, but Finance Director Rick Bright reminded the commission they voted May 10 to authorize Maloney to negotiate a contract with Ford which he did, and it was before them.

“Let’s turn them loose,” McClung remarked.

Commissioner David Mitchell wanted a big rollout of the app they were investing so much in, even a presentation at the Auditorium, but McClung countered that recent events at the Auditorium did not draw sizable crowds. Mitchell explained that he wanted to present the app to locals “and get them jazzed” about its potential, but also to let them know the CAPC was a sponsor.

Maloney said there would be the organic awareness of the app through social media, but he intended to promote it in ads for the next few months. Harman said they need a marketing plan for the rollout, and Maloney said he would have it ready at the next regular meeting.

Other business

In a special meeting before the workshop, Maloney announced former chair Ken Ketelsen had resigned from the commission. Commissioner Bobbie Foster nominated Susan Harman to replace Ketelsen as chair, and she was elected 4-0-1, Harman abstaining but accepting.

There is a vacancy on the commission. Next regular meeting will be Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m.