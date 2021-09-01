CAPC keeping eye on Covid as events are planned

Larry Shaeffer, who is promoting acts in the Auditorium through 2021, spoke at the Aug. 25 CAPC workshop to discuss Covid-19 protocol for events.

He explained that his intent, thus far, is to post a tent in front of the building where staff, hired by him, would check temperatures. Signs would be posted asking for event goers to wear masks while inside the building. He said that temperature checks would be hired professionals, using the example of off-duty medical staff, and that there would also be increased security. Shaeffer expressed a need to keep “good will” with event attendees.

Commissioner Bobbie Foster referenced event centers in Kansas City requiring proof of vaccinations and Shaeffer said, “We can talk about that.” He said that checking for vaccination status would add a considerable amount of time to bringing attendees into the Aud. He said that rules would need to be consistent and that it was unavoidable that some would be angered by mask requirements.

Chair Jeff Carter asked that if the commission required masks at events, Shaeffer would cooperate? “I would have to,” he said, and Carter said commission would make a decision soon. Shaeffer said that before the next show at the Aud, scheduled for Sept. 18, protocols would be “fine-tuned” and he “would rather be overly-prepared on that show.”

Promoter of the Ozark Folk Festival, Nancy Paddock, echoed the sentiment for masks and temperature checks before moving into the budget. Music is lined up with a total cost of $13,200. Tickets have just come online and are available, and the Friday night show has been turned into a benefit for Flint Street Fellowship Food Bank. A second show is dedicated to raise money for the Historical Museum meaning there are shows each day of the festival.

Paddock covered the marketing plan with $3,000 for TV Channel 5 in Fayetteville for 15 second spots in the morning and evenings two weeks a month, as well as $3,000 dedicated to Public Radio in cities including Tulsa, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Chicago.

Commissioner James DeVito expressed concern that there may be another spike in Covid cases after Labor Day weekend and Paddock said that contracts for performers had language to allow them to cancel in mid-October if the city feels need to shut down. She said outside shows could still be held.