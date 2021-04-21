CAPC income down, spending up

Wednesday night, April 14, a quorum of City Advertising and Promotion Commissioners met for a regular meeting with James DeVito, Bobbie Foster, and for the first half of the meeting, Harry Meyer, absent. It was announced that city officials are hopeful that events may begin in July, the date when the Mayor Butch Berry’s event moratorium could be lifted.

Finance Director Rick Bright reported heavy spending compared to CAPC’s monthly revenue. February income fell short of the totals received from 2020 with a loss of $4,439, or down 6.3 percent, earning $66,166 compared to $70,606. February expenses in media placement shot up by 431 percent or $119,274 compared to 2020 due to significant ad agency media buys.

Expenses in ad agency fees also rose sharply from $3,915 in 2020 to $53,550 this year, a jump of 1,367 percent. The February net loss was $164,688.37, compared to the same month last year at a net loss of $11,134. Bright stated the CAPC balance sheet as of Feb. 28 shows $658,758 in cash savings and reserves.

Commissioners heard requests for funding support for privately attended conventions/meetings and public events. The purpose of the support is to encourage activities that enhance the city as a travel destination.

Eligibility is restricted to festivals, special events, and meetings/conventions, however the Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce has consistently received funds for shipping costs of the printed E.S. Visitor Guide. This year, the Chamber was denied their request as Chamber officials asked for the maximum of $5,000 for the mailing expenses of the Visitor Guides during 2021.

The request was submitted by Damon Henke although Devin Henderson presented the application and fielded questions from commissioners. Henderson said the design is completed and 20,000 guides will be printed within a week, the third week in April.

CAPC guidelines for funding, revised June 15, 2018, states that funds cannot be used for expenses incurred before funding approval.

Commissioner Melissa Greene made a motion to approve $3,000 for the E.S. Visitor Guide, Commissioner Patrick Burnett agreed, but Meyer and Carol Wright were opposed with a roll call of 2-2, so the motion failed.

All Sports Productions, Inc., asked for $5,000 to hold the annual Eurekan multisport festival July 16-18. Bruce Dunn, owner and event director attended the meeting. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, but in 2019 the event drew about 550 competitors, of which 94 percent were from outside the 726 zip code. The event features running, bike riding, and a triathlon. Commissioners unanimously approved the request, but funding will be withheld until the mayor’s decision to officially open events on June 30.

Carol Wright made a motion to hire Rightmind Advertising, Inc., of Fort Smith, Ark., for $5,000 for social media print materials. Rightmind also receives a yearly fee of $42,000, or $3,500 monthly for creative design of promotional materials for the CAPC.

For $15 an hour for 20 hours a week, commissioners unanimously voted to budget $15,000 to hire an intern to help with tourism duties. The CAPC currently has no Tourism Director, no Auditorium Manager and no Special Events Coordinator.

The next meeting agenda is expected to hold items to discuss the Auditorium Manager job description, Tourism Director position, Folk Festival, Arts Festival, and possibly Drumming in the Park. Chair Jeff Carter also wants to discuss updating the Auditorium to add usable space but leaving the current occupancy unchanged.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, at 6 p.m. in the AUD.