CAPC hears marketing support requests

At the Oct. 10 City Advertising and Promotion Commission meeting, Jay Wilks, director of Out in Eureka, presented data from the four most recent Diversity Weekends to validate his request for marketing support for three Diversity events in 2019.

Wilks said he surveyed participants to see where they came from and how many nights they stayed in town, and the data showed Diversity Weekends draw folks to Eureka Springs from as far away as Washington D.C. He said the survey from the 2017 summer Diversity indicated participants stayed at least 92 room nights, but the 2018 summer event totaled 208 room nights. Also, Wilks mentioned he started a wristband program in which participants buy a wristband for the weekend which some retailers and restaurants honor with discounts, and this was another way to connect visitors with local businesses.

He gave a detailed accounting of how he spent previous marketing support amounts, and told commissioners he was asking for $5000 for each of three Diversity Weekends in 2019. He explained his marketing strategy and how his advertising connects more people with Eureka Springs, and his survey data demonstrates the event is growing and bringing more people to town.

He will report back to the commission with the data he collects at the Nov. 1-4 Diversity event.

Bruce Dunn discussed the future of the Eurekan multi-sport event with commissioners. He commented the event has historically been on the second weekend of August, but school districts have begun starting school years earlier which prevents some participants from attending. He preferred keeping the event in August but asked commissioners if a different weekend might work better. He wanted to be respectful and not conflict with other events, but is open to a change.

Dunn pointed out the Fat Tire Festival holds down a mid-July weekend, so he wanted to keep some distance between the two events although Fat Tire is for mountain biking and the Eurekan is for road biking. Nevertheless, both events are popular, and Dunn claimed now is the time to take advantage of the enthusiasm building for cycling in Arkansas. He contended it was time to double down on advertising and reach out for new participants.

CAPC Executive Director Mike Maloney pointed out it might be inevitable with all the new cycling events springing up that some of them will begin to stack on top of each other, but agreed with Dunn’s idea of possibly looking at a different weekend. He suggested they consider changing in 2020 as they watch what else happens in the cycling community.

Dunn stated his event has performed well but could be better. He said to keep the momentum going, he would develop a proposal, perhaps a three-year plan, and return for further discussion.