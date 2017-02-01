CAPC goodwill gesture to city wrapping up

By Nicky Boyette – At its Jan. 25 workshop, the City Advertising and Promotion Commission again discussed the Auditorium management contract which includes the commission’s offer to pay up to $40,000 toward the utility bill at the Auditorium during 2017, thereby relieving stress on the strapped city budget.

Commissioner Terry McClung suggested the CAPC just divide $40,000 into 12 payments of $3333.33 and write a check to the city each month. Commissioner Susan Harman pointed out their offer was to pay up to $40,000 and the total at the end of the year might be less, so she was concerned about accurate accounting. Finance Director Rick Bright replied the amount is only for one year, and he wanted to keep the accounting as simple as possible.

Executive Director Mike Maloney added the offer is a goodwill gesture to help out the city as it continues to regain financial footing, and he will present the agreement to Mayor Butch Berry at a meeting later in the week.

Harman then asked about accessibility issues at the Auditorium, and Bright responded it might cost several hundred thousand dollars to make the historic facility totally accessible to individuals who use wheelchairs or who have difficulty using the steep steps. He added, however, the Auditorium does have a chair device at the rear entrance that gives a ride up the stairs, and there is also a lift that can boost a wheelchair into the building. He said the CAPC makes every effort to get people inside, and there are usually two or three opportunities every performance to use their accommodating devices.

Big egg

Maloney announced he has spoken with his digital marketing consultants about expanding the marketing outreach. In past marketing plans, Maloney has focused on reaching the six-hour driving audience, which he calls the egg, with digital and cable television ads, but this year he will move his focus every other month to include cities within an eleven-hour drive such as Chicago, Denver, Austin and Houston.

He also mentioned he intends to produce at least two new promotional videos each month for use on either Internet or cable.

Marketing support requests

Commissioners discussed requests for marketing support funds for five events: Nuits Rosé Eureka Springs, the Eureka Springs Multi-Sport Event, Books in Bloom, Springtime in the Ozarks and the May Festival of the Arts. Commissioners will vote on these requests at the Feb. 8 meeting.

Latigo Treuer told the commission he recently acquired the Beaver General Store, and there are three events he is planning though he did not have specific requests yet. He said there would be the Friends with Benefits event in late April, a Cinco de Mayo fundraiser for the soccer club, and a Fourth of July event which would coincide with the Beaver fireworks show. “It would be really cool to team up with CAPC,” he commented. He will provide more details at another meeting.

Next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.