CAPC gets vigorous in hunt for an ED

Chair Carol Wright told commissioners Feb. 13 that both Indeed and LinkedIn would be platforms utilized for advertising the hiring of a new CAPC executive director to replace retiring Mike Maloney. Wright expected the advertisement to be posted by Feb. 28 through at least April 1.

She said that over the next two weeks, commissioners are going to be making themselves available to tourism businesses to listen to what they expect from this job, and a motion was approved to have a general forum workshop March 6 at 6 p.m. regarding the ED position. “We want people to come,” Wright said.