CAPC funding allocation trepidation

City Advertising and Promotion Commission Executive Director Mike Maloney said at the Oct. 24 workshop, “We’re not flexible enough,” and that the commission’s budgeting procedure has been to allocate certain line item amounts at the beginning of the year for the Music in the Park Series and the different festivals, with some left over. However, Maloney noted CAPC Events Coordinator Andy Green comes across talent during the year, when entertainment funds are already restricted.

Commissioner Terry McClung responded they set aside funds for those circumstances, but Maloney suggested they instead set aside an amount for the entertainment budget out of which would be a certain amount for Music in the Park, but the rest not assigned.

McClung did not like the possibility of the commission losing oversight and insisted there needed to be some boundaries. Maloney, though, contended by attaching budgetary restrictions to the festivals, they might be sacrificing quality. McClung again disagreed and stated there has been wonderful talent at the Auditorium.

Chair Susan Harman said she understood Maloney’s concept but she, like McClung, wanted reassurance that budgetary limits would be upheld.

Finance Director Rick Bright observed they do not have enough money to do the themed events such as the Bluegrass and Jazz weekends properly, but folks do not want the CAPC to let them go. He was in favor of fewer festivals.

“We’ve held onto events that don’t do well,” Maloney asserted. He said they should “re-brand and re-tool, take another look at their strategy.” Bright said events in the park are cheaper and provide ambience for visitors.

Green mentioned that the budget strategy has been okay for the Music in the Park series. “The Aud is a different animal,” and said he would want activity there that generates press and attention from the public, which thereby generates further activity. He said he does not always know why an event does not do well, but events bring in some money, which is better than a dark facility.

Harman suggested they have a marketing plan for each event in the future, and encouraged them to consider more events during the winter. She said if there were regular entertainment in the off-season, lodging owners might give complimentary tickets to guests, concessions would bring in revenue and the building would stay busy.

Green stated the commission should be considering the big picture in that it is the end of October and he has no budget for 2019. He said they seemed to be stuck in the weeds when he needed to be putting together the Music in the Park schedule for 2019. He added he has been trying to involve community partners to create events that serve the overall marketing program.

Sentiment slowly shifted in favor of Maloney’s idea. McClung suggested more funding for Blues Weekend in the park but nothing in the Auditorium, and Harman threw out adding other music weekends during the busy season. Commissioner Carol Wright stated Green has done well so far and should have the flexibility he needs within his budget.

Green again asked commissioners to clarify the big picture for him. He asked, “Does the tool do what you want it to do?” He said visitors would come to town if they know there will be music available, but local acts might not be enough. The Music in the Park series should be put to bed earlier, he stated, and the acts need to be relevant.

“If the goal is to put heads in beds, we need quality over quantity, and do it regularly,” Green said.

McClung said he would not support increasing the entertainment budget. Harman said she got the concept of an entertainment line item instead of breaking it out like they always did. Green told them acts that will pull more than 600 people into the Auditorium would cost more than CAPC can afford, but if they give him a dollar figure he will work with it.

McClung said, “You have a $200,000 budget. Show us what you’ll do with it.”

Maloney said he and Green would present further details at the next meeting.

Musical about Eureka Springs gets re-directed

Jerritt Burk told commissioners he and others have been developing a musical about Eureka Springs. He envisioned a dinner show performance called Eureka Follies Presents “There’s Something in the Air” involving historical locations and famous locals. He anticipated it might involve other local performing groups, last 75 minutes, and include a six-piece band with singers. He said the cast might include 16-22 people.

He was inquiring about what kind of support he might get from CAPC. Maloney directed Burk to the Arts Council and commissioners recommended he seek out sponsors.

Next meeting will be Wednesday, November 14, at 6 p.m.